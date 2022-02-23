Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.65. The stock has a market cap of C$51.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

