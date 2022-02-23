Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 500,006 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500,006 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.71% of CenterPoint Energy worth $109,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

