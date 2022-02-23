Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $4.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 116.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 507,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 272,548 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

