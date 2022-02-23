iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 299.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,166 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 687.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

