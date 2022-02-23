Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 118.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 793,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 429,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 933,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 146,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MIC opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

