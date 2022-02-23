Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 2,012.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of QuantumScape worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after purchasing an additional 525,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 85.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 661,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

