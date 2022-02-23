Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 45,906 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,906 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after purchasing an additional 553,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,619,000 after purchasing an additional 587,211 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.71 and a fifty-two week high of $440.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.68.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

