Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $19,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $59,185,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $368.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

