TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.