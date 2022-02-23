680 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO stock opened at $485.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

