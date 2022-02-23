680 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FICO stock opened at $485.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
