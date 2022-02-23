Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the gold and copper producer on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend by 89.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

