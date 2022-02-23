Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:BBU opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 592.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.