Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DORM opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
