Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DORM opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dorman Products by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.