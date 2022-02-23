Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.
Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
