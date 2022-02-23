Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 63,497,294 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
Kodal Minerals Company Profile (LON:KOD)
Featured Articles
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.