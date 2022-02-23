Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 342,571 shares.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.58.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
