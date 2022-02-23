Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 342,571 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

