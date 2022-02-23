Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.24. Acasta Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 50,700 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46. The company has a market cap of C$161.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00.
About Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF)
Recommended Stories
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Acasta Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasta Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.