WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.22

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and traded as high as $63.26. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 124,606 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,422,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8,957.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,075,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,733,000 after purchasing an additional 176,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 125.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 129,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 46.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

