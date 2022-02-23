ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.35

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and traded as high as $26.70. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 27,623 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

