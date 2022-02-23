Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

