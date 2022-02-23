Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Volume Hits $58,059.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $30.71 or 0.00079052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $13.82 million and $58,059.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

