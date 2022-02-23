RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $101.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $10,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in RPM International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM opened at $85.06 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

