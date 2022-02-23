Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Appian by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Appian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Appian by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $190.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 153,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,600. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

