TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 45.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 18.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

KRNT stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 264.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

