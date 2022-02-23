TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 178.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 454.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.