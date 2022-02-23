Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,342 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPC opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

