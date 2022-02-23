Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $785.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

