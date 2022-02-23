TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 605,536 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 734,525 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

SID opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.