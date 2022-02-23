TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,101 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $61,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

Masimo stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

