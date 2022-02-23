Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.