National Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,215 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,215 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vaxart worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VXRT stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

