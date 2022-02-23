National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 523 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock opened at $266.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.99 and a 200 day moving average of $288.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $230.89 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

