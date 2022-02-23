Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.