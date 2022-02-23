Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 6,200 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Boyd Gaming worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 248.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,422 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 305.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $11,671,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

