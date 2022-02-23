UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12,253.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328,470 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.56% of PNM Resources worth $66,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

