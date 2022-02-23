Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after acquiring an additional 239,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.58.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

