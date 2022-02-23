54,634 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after buying an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $14,526,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $6,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CENX opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

