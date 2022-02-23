Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

