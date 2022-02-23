Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.20 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $307.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

