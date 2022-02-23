Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 732,900 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 732,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.83% of Pitney Bowes worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 216,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $829.27 million, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.25%.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

