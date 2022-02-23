Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 111,000 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.88% of Kura Oncology worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000.

KURA stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $962.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.51.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

