Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Lear worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

