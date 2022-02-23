Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.76% of Standex International worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

