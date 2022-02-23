Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

TCMD stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

