Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS.

Shares of NXST opened at $176.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.05. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $185.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

