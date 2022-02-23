Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.