Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
