Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) PT at $120.82

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

