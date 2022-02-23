Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $56.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

WB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

