BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

BSM Technologies Inc (TSE:GPS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as high as C$1.40. BSM Technologies shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 4,347 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40.
About BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS)
