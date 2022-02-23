Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the highest is $3.85. Chubb reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

CB stock opened at $203.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.24.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.